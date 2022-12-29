Mikaela Shiffrin overcame her nerves to complete an outstanding double as she won her second giant slalom in successive days in Semmering, Austria, on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old American, who tops the overall standings, now has 79 World Cup wins to her name, just three shy of the the women’s record of 82 set by compatriot Lindsey Vonn. She is also on track to pass the overall record of 86 World Cup victories set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

Despite several errors, Shiffrin edged Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami, who topped the first run, by 0.10 seconds. Italian Marta Bassino finished third, 0.47 behind the winner, to claim her sixth consecutive podium in giant slalom.