Italy prop Cherif Traore, who is Black, said on Wednesday he would no longer stay silent about the racism he has suffered after a club teammate gave him a rotten banana as a Christmas present.

The 28-year-old, who as born in Guinea, said he received the item on Tuesday during a Secret Santa exchange, a game where individuals buy presents that are then distributed anonymously among a group of people, with his Treviso teammates

“As well as considering the gesture offensive, the thing that hurt me the most was seeing most of my companions present laughing. As if everything was normal,” Traore, who has 16 caps for the national side, said on Instagram.