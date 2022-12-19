For his legions of admirers, the debate about Lionel Messi’s right to be regarded as the greatest footballer in history is officially over.

The absence of a World Cup winners’ medal has long been Exhibit A in the argument about why Messi does not rank above Pele and Diego Maradona in football’s pantheon.

But with Argentina’s victory over France in Sunday’s jaw-dropping World Cup final in Doha, the case against the 35-year-old maestro is now surely closed.