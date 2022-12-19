  • Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after his team's victory over France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after his team's victory over France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Doha – For his legions of admirers, the debate about Lionel Messi’s right to be regarded as the greatest footballer in history is officially over.

The absence of a World Cup winners’ medal has long been Exhibit A in the argument about why Messi does not rank above Pele and Diego Maradona in football’s pantheon.

But with Argentina’s victory over France in Sunday’s jaw-dropping World Cup final in Doha, the case against the 35-year-old maestro is now surely closed.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED