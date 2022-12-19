Kylian Mbappe was unlucky to finish on the losing side as Argentina defeated France on penalties in the World Cup final on Sunday, but the 23-year-old has shown why comparisons with Pele are not unreasonable.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored only the second hat-trick in World Cup final history but his bid to become the youngest two-time winner since Pele in 1962 ended in heartbreak in Qatar.

Mbappe, who turns 24 on Tuesday, is just the second man to score in back-to-back World Cup finals, and finished as the tournament’s Golden Boot winner with eight goals.