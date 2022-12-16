  • Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds his shoulder during the third quarter of the team's game against the Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds his shoulder during the third quarter of the team's game against the Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

San Francisco – Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder, and there is no immediate timetable for his return to the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

On Thursday, the team announced that Curry underwent an MRI exam in Philadelphia — where the Warriors played on Friday — and it revealed the extent of the damage he suffered in Wednesday’s 125-119 loss at Indiana.

“The MRI confirmed that Curry experienced a left shoulder subluxation,” a Warriors statement said. “A timetable for his return will be provided in the coming days.”

