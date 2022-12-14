French rugby was reeling Tuesday after federation president Bernard Laporte received a two-year suspended prison sentence on corruption charges just nine months before France hosts the sport’s World Cup.

Laporte, 58, was convicted after a French court ruled he showed favoritism in awarding a shirt sponsorship contract for the national team to Mohed Altrad, the billionaire owner of Top 14 champions Montpellier.

He was also banned from holding any rugby post for two years, but this is suspended pending an appeal which Laporte’s lawyer said was imminent.