Japan’s Naoya Inoue said he had not yet reached his “goal” after becoming the first undisputed bantamweight world champion in half a century Tuesday with a knockout win over England’s Paul Butler.

The unbeaten Inoue, nicknamed “Monster,” had to work hard to grind down a defensive Butler in Tokyo but finally dropped him to the canvas with a flurry of shots in the 11th round.

The win saw Inoue achieve his long-held ambition of becoming the first undisputed bantamweight world champion since Panama’s Enrique Pinder in 1972, adding Butler’s WBO title to his own WBC, WBA and IBF belts.