American basketball star Brittney Griner picked up a basketball for the first time in 10 months on Sunday and began her first workout with a dunk, her agent told ESPN.

WNBA star and Olympic champion Griner conducted a light workout at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the U.S. sports broadcaster.

Griner was taken to the U.S. Army base for a medical checkup on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death.”