Croatia striker Bruno Petkovic says the mental strength that has propelled the team to two penalty shootout wins at the World Cup is rooted in the country’s struggle for independence.

Petkovic scored a late equalizer to cancel out Neymar’s opener for Brazil in the quarterfinals, and coach Zlatko Dalic’s team then held its nerve to win on penalty kicks. Croatia also rallied to tie Japan before winning on penalties in the previous round.

It is a familiar pattern for Dalic’s men, who reached the final four years ago via three extra-time wins in the knockout stage, with two of those contests ending with a penalty shootout.