Bangkok – Reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi defeated Taiwanese powerhouse Tai Tzu-ying to claim the women’s singles crown at the season-ending World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Sunday.
Men’s world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen regained his mojo to claim his eighth title of 2022, steamrolling Indonesian ace Anthony Ginting.
The Badminton World Federation moved its $1.5 million flagship event to the Thai capital’s Nimibutr Arena after original host China dropped out due to its strict COVID-19 restrictions.
