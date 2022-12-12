  • Akane Yamaguchi hits a return against Tai Tzu-ying during the women's final at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Bangkok – Reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi defeated Taiwanese powerhouse Tai Tzu-ying to claim the women’s singles crown at the season-ending World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Sunday.

Men’s world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen regained his mojo to claim his eighth title of 2022, steamrolling Indonesian ace Anthony Ginting.

The Badminton World Federation moved its $1.5 million flagship event to the Thai capital’s Nimibutr Arena after original host China dropped out due to its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

