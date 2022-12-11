  • Shoma Uno celebrates after winning the men's singles competition at the ISU Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Turin, Italy – World champion Shoma Uno and compatriot Mai Mihara starred as Japan clinched a double figure-skating triumph at the ISU Grand Prix Final in Turin on Saturday.

Uno, 24, who had led after Thursday’s short program of the men’s event, confirmed his superiority in the free program to post a total of 304.46 points.

Compatriot Sota Yamamoto was second and American teenager Ilia Malinin jumped from fifth to third.

