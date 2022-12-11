Turin, Italy – World champion Shoma Uno and compatriot Mai Mihara starred as Japan clinched a double figure-skating triumph at the ISU Grand Prix Final in Turin on Saturday.
Uno, 24, who had led after Thursday’s short program of the men’s event, confirmed his superiority in the free program to post a total of 304.46 points.
Compatriot Sota Yamamoto was second and American teenager Ilia Malinin jumped from fifth to third.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.