Japanese pair Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi made the early running in the pairs competition, winning the short program on the opening day of the ISU Grand Prix final in Turin on Thursday.

The top qualifiers were last on the ice and turned in a superb routine to the sound of an Elvis Presley and Marcus Mumford medley of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Miura had to work to hold her landing on the throw triple Lutz but the pair, trained by Bruno Marcotte and Meagan Duhamel, held it together to rack up an impressive 78.08 points ahead of Friday’s free skating.