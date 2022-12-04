Coach Graham Arnold made an impassioned plea to the Australian government for money and “a home” after his Socceroos exited the World Cup with a fighting 2-1 loss to Argentina in the last 16 on Saturday in Doha.

The Australians defied low expectations at home to reach the knockout rounds in Qatar for only the second time in their history.

They came up narrowly short against a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina, but Arnold’s side gave one of the pre-tournament favorites several real frights in the closing moments.