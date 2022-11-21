  • Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores the game-winning touchdown against the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores the game-winning touchdown against the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  AFP-JIJI

The Philadelphia Eagles returned to winning ways with a thrilling 17-16 comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

But another of the league’s hottest teams, the Minnesota Vikings, was brought down to earth in a crushing 40-3 loss at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

