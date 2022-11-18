  • Brittney Griner, seen on Aug. 4, was sent to a Russian penal colony on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Brittney Griner, seen on Aug. 4, was sent to a Russian penal colony on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Moscow – Basketball star Brittney Griner, whose plight has generated widespread anger in the United States, has been sent to a remote Russian penal colony, her lawyers said on Thursday.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in August for possessing vape cartridges with a small quantity of cannabis oil after being arrested at a Moscow airport in February.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW