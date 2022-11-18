Moscow – Basketball star Brittney Griner, whose plight has generated widespread anger in the United States, has been sent to a remote Russian penal colony, her lawyers said on Thursday.
Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in August for possessing vape cartridges with a small quantity of cannabis oil after being arrested at a Moscow airport in February.
