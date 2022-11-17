  • The Astros' Justin Verlander is the 11th pitcher to win three Cy Young Awards. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Astros' Justin Verlander is the 11th pitcher to win three Cy Young Awards. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI, REUTERS

  • SHARE

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander became the 11th pitcher to win three or more Cy Young Awards when he was announced as the unanimous American League winner on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old became the 16th unanimous Cy Young winner just an hour after National League winner Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins became the 15th.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW