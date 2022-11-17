Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander became the 11th pitcher to win three or more Cy Young Awards when he was announced as the unanimous American League winner on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old became the 16th unanimous Cy Young winner just an hour after National League winner Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins became the 15th.
