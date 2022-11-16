  • Akihito Yamada earned 20 caps for the Brave Blossoms during his international career. | REUTERS
Paris – Former Japan winger Akihito Yamada said he hopes his country can “check themselves to see where they are” as they play France in the Autumn Nations Series on Sunday.

The Brave Blossoms head to Toulouse after last weekend’s heavy loss to England to meet Les Bleus, who scored an impressive win over Rugby World Cup winners South Africa and are unbeaten in 12 games.

