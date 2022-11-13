  • New Zealand's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2021 Rugby World Cup final against England in Auckland on Saturday. | REUTERS
    New Zealand's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2021 Rugby World Cup final against England in Auckland on Saturday. | REUTERS

Auckland – Rugby bosses hope a show-stopping end to the women’s Rugby World Cup will spur much-needed investment in the women’s game after decades of neglect.

New Zealand’s 34-31 defeat of fellow heavyweights England before a capacity crowd at Eden Park on Saturday was a fitting end to the grandest edition of a tournament more often regarded as a niche event since its inception in 1991.

