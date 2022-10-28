New York – Reigning NBA champion Golden State topped the list of most valuable NBA franchises released on Thursday by Forbes magazine, with the Warriors coming in at $7 billion to dethrone the New York Knicks.
The Warriors valuation jumped 25% from a year ago after a 2021-22 season in which Golden State generated the most revenue at $765 million and the greatest operating income at $206 million.
