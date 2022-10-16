Hosts New Zealand unleashed a high-octane attacking style to beat Wales 56-12 in a one-sided Women’s Rugby World Cup match in Auckland on Sunday.
Prolific winger Portia Woodman scored two of New Zealand’s 10 tries as the defending champions remained unbeaten after two rounds of matches.
