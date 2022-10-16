  • New Zealand's Portia Woodman (right) tackles Wales' Kayleigh Powell during the New Zealand 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup match, played in 2022, at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    New Zealand's Portia Woodman (right) tackles Wales' Kayleigh Powell during the New Zealand 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup match, played in 2022, at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Hosts New Zealand unleashed a high-octane attacking style to beat Wales 56-12 in a one-sided Women’s Rugby World Cup match in Auckland on Sunday.

Prolific winger Portia Woodman scored two of New Zealand’s 10 tries as the defending champions remained unbeaten after two rounds of matches.

