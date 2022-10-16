  • Canada's Courtney Holtkamp (second from left) and Emily Tuttosi (right) in action with Italy's Valeria Fedrighi (second from right) in a Group A match of the Women's Rugby World Cup at Waitakere Stadium, in Auckland, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Canada's Courtney Holtkamp (second from left) and Emily Tuttosi (right) in action with Italy's Valeria Fedrighi (second from right) in a Group A match of the Women's Rugby World Cup at Waitakere Stadium, in Auckland, on Sunday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Emily Tuttosi continued her unlikely try-scoring spree at the Women’s Rugby World Cup as Canada beat Italy 22-12 in Auckland on Sunday to take control of their pool.

Hooker Tuttosi scored two of the Canucks’ four tries as they shook off a nightmare start to make it two bonus point wins from two games.

