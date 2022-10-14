  • Toulon's New Zealand fly-half Ihaia West kicks the ball during to the French Top 14 rugby union match between Rugby Club Toulonnais (Toulon) and Club Athletique Brive Correze Limousin at the Stade Mayol in Toulon, France, on Oct. 8. | AFP-JIJI
Toulon center Duncan Paia’aua said team-mate and ex-La Rochelle fly-half Ihaia West is helping his new outfit to “get the jump on” his former side before they meet in the French Top 14 on Sunday.

Ex-All Blacks playmaker West, 30, won the European Champions Cup and was a Top 14 runner up during his four years at Stade Marcel-Deflandre before switching the Atlantic for the Mediterranean in the summer.

