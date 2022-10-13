  • Draymond Green (left) was fined by the Warriors for punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Draymond Green (left) was fined by the Warriors for punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  AFP-JIJI

San Francisco – Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says the bust-up between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has been the “biggest crisis” of his time in charge of the reigning NBA champions.

Kerr, speaking after a preseason game against the Portland Trailblazers late Tuesday, confirmed that Green received an undisclosed fine following last week’s altercation with Poole.

