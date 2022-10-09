  • Real Madrid remains one of a small handful of elite soccer clubs still committed to establishing a new European Super League. | AFP-JIJI
Madrid – The main advocates of the Super League are not giving up.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez defended the project last Sunday, and was followed by his Juventus counterpart Andrea Agnelli and then Barcelona chief Joan Laporta. A court decision in 2023 will be crucial in determining the project’s future.

