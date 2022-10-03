Washington – Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Kansas City Chiefs over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 in an early season showdown of NFL title contenders on Sunday.
The rematch of Super Bowl 55, where Brady won his record seventh Super Bowl crown in the same stadium, was in the Chiefs’ hands from the opening kickoff, when Kansas City recovered a fumble to set up a touchdown on the way to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter and 28-17 halftime edge.
