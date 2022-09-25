  • New Zealand players perform the haka before a Rugby Championship match against Australia in Auckland on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    New Zealand players perform the haka before a Rugby Championship match against Australia in Auckland on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  SHARE

Auckland – A relieved Ian Foster said he was satisfied Sunday after his All Blacks team took “a very different journey” to retain their Rugby Championship crown by winning their last three matches following a stuttering start to the campaign.

New Zealand beat Australia 40-14 in Auckland on Saturday, then had to wait around eight hours to be confirmed champions when South Africa failed to record the landslide win they needed against Argentina in the final match of the four-nation Southern Hemisphere tournament.

