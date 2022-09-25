  • Breanna Stewart of the United States takes a shot against China during the women's basketball World Cup group stage in Sydney on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Sydney – The defending world champion United States surged into the women’s basketball World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday with a comfortable 77-63 victory over China in Sydney, as Belgium survived a scare against Puerto Rico.

After crushing Belgium and Puerto Rico, the Americans faced a trickier Group A test against an emerging China, which was tipped to be the United States’ biggest threat to an 11th world title.

