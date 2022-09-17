  • Hideki Matsuyama and the International squad will have their work cut out for them when they take on the U.S. in next week's Presidents Cup. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Charlotte, north Carolina – The upstart Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series pulling talent from the PGA Tour has diminished next week’s Presidents Cup, shattering an Internationals roster once considered a threat to the United States.

Instead, the global squad will field eight rookies against an American lineup with 12 of the world’s 26 top-ranked players when the biennial team matches begin Thursday at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

