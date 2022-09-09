  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets tennis stars Serena Williams and Roger Federer while attending Wimbledon on June 24, 2010. | REUTERS
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets tennis stars Serena Williams and Roger Federer while attending Wimbledon on June 24, 2010. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS, AFP-JIJI

Sporting events in Great Britain scheduled for Friday, including test cricket and European golf’s BMW Championship, were canceled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

British horse racing chiefs also pressed the pause button as tributes poured in for the late British monarch from across the sports world.

