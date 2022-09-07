  • Guadalajara, Mexico, hosted last year's WTA Finals in November. | REUTERS
New York – The season-ending WTA Tour Finals will take place in Texas next month and are due to return to China in 2023, the WTA said Tuesday.

In a statement, the WTA said this year’s championships would take place in Fort Worth from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 at Dickies Arena, bringing the season-ending tournament to the United States for the first time in 17 years.

