  • New Zealand's Beauden Barrett runs with the ball during the All Blacks' test against Ireland in Wellington on July 16. | AFP-JIJI
  AFP-JIJI

Mbombela, South Africa – The All Blacks will be desperate to bounce back and prove their critics wrong when they go behind enemy lines to face world champion South Africa on Saturday.

New Zealand will face the Springboks in Mbombela and then in Johannesburg seven days later in the opening rounds of The Rugby Championship.

