  • Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium after winning the Tour de France in Paris on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France on Sunday, ending the reign of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar after a grueling three weeks of relentless struggle.

The 25-year-old, who used to work in fish market, claimed his first Tour de France title one year after his breakout performance when he finished second to Pogacar.

