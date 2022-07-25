Paris – Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France on Sunday, ending the reign of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar after a grueling three weeks of relentless struggle.
The 25-year-old, who used to work in fish market, claimed his first Tour de France title one year after his breakout performance when he finished second to Pogacar.
