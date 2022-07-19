  • Figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs in the free skating competition during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea in February 2018. | KYODO
    Figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs in the free skating competition during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea in February 2018. | KYODO
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu announced his retirement on Tuesday, bringing to an end a 12-year senior career that saw him gain worldwide acclaim as the greatest male figure skater in history.

With programs that paired gravity-defying jumps with graceful athleticism, intricate costuming and emotional interpretations of Japanese culture, Hanyu was a driving force behind the sport’s boom in popularity as he inspired his peers and juniors to push the envelope in their own performances.

