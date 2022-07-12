  • A proposed European Super League folded quickly after its April 2021 announcement in the face of widespread fan protests and legal threats. | REUTERS
    A proposed European Super League folded quickly after its April 2021 announcement in the face of widespread fan protests and legal threats. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Luxembourg – Lawyers representing the Super League, the short-lived rival to the Champions League, on Monday denounced the “monopolistic” aims of European soccer’s governing body UEFA at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg (CJEU).

The dispute over the alleged abuse of UEFA’s dominant position is being heard by the CJEU on Monday and Tuesday. A decision is not expected before the end of 2022 or even early 2023.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,