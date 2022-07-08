  • Rafael Nadal holds a news conference to announce his withdrawal from Wimbledon in London on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Rafael Nadal holds a news conference to announce his withdrawal from Wimbledon in London on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

London – Rafael Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon with an abdominal injury on Thursday, while Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in modern times.

Nadal’s decision — which sends Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios to the final — ends his chance at completing a rare calendar-year Grand Slam.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,