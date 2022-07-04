  • Ferrari's Carlos Sainz celebrates with his trophies after winning the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Ferrari's Carlos Sainz celebrates with his trophies after winning the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Silverstone, England – Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula One victory in his 150th race when he drove his Ferrari to a spectacular triumph in a furious and crash-hit British Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Spaniard, starting from pole position for the first time, held off a charging Sergio Perez of Red Bull, who ralied from 17th place, to take the flag by 3.7 seconds in front of a record crowd of 142,000 at the high-speed Silverstone circuit.

