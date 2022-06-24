  • Paolo Banchero poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being take by the Magic with the first pick in the NBA draft on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Paolo Banchero poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being take by the Magic with the first pick in the NBA draft on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

New York – Paolo Banchero was the surprise top pick at the NBA Draft on Thursday as the Orlando Magic confounded expectations by swooping for the towering teenager from Duke.

The highly rated 19-year-old power forward — who stands 208 cm and weighs in at 113 kg — averaged 17.2 points per game in the 2021-22 season.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,