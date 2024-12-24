Search - news

 
Japan Times
COMMENTARY / World
Mar 5, 2023

Fox News is trapped by its own zealotry

Fear of losing viewers to more fervent purveyors of the Trump gospel ultimately ensnared the Fox news network in a $1.6 billion defamation suit.
Japan Times
BUSINESS / Companies
Oct 18, 2022

Murdoch plan to reunite Fox with News Corp. finds few fans

Several analysts said the potential recombination is unlikely to solve one of the key problems facing Fox and News Corp. — low valuations relative to their peers.
Japan Times
CULTURE / Entertainment news
May 7, 2019

CBS News names new evening anchor, revamps morning show

Norah O'Donnell will become anchor and managing editor of the "CBS Evening News" and Gayle King is getting two new morning show co-hosts as CBS News seeks to boost the programs' ratings and put a tumultuous, scandal-scarred period behind it.
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Nov 5, 2018

Facebook tamped down on hoax sites but polarization and skewed news thrive

In February, the YourNewsWire page on Facebook was at its peak popularity, boosted by its salacious post claiming that Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, was Fidel Castro's love child.
CULTURE / Entertainment news
Jul 3, 2018

Brian Ross, who aired erroneous Trump report, to leave ABC News

Brian Ross, the veteran ABC News investigative correspondent who embarrassed the network late last year with an on-air report suggesting former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had been told by President Donald Trump to make contact with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign for the Oval...
Japan Times
JAPAN / Media / MEDIA MIX
Oct 3, 2015

Stop the presses, Yahoo News is on a roll

The Yomiuri Shimbun boasts that it is the most-read newspaper in the world owing to a "certified" daily circulation that tops 9.2 million. The Wall Street Journal, a truly international newspaper, reports daily circulation of about 1.5 million.
BUSINESS / Companies
Jun 13, 2013

News Corp. publishing arm breakup plan wins approval

After years of being criticized by investors for his love of newspapers, News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch is now a step closer to cleaving off his declining publishing business.
Japan Times
COMMUNITY / Issues / THE ZEIT GIST
Feb 18, 2003

Japan's TV news in a world of its own

Watch a newscast produced in United States or Europe, and you'll see a fast-paced program consisting of lots of short segments augmented by a slew of computer-generated graphics.
WORLD
WORLD
Mar 4, 2023

The Murdoch empire — and Fox News — is at a crossroads

Just how influential Rupert Murdoch remains looms large in Republican circles ahead of what portends to be a contentious 2024 U.S. presidential primary race.
Japan Times
COMMENTARY / World
Nov 19, 2021

Rupert Murdoch has the power if he wants Trump to move on

To get Trump and his cultists to change their stripes, Murdoch could stop allowing some of Fox's most influential anchors and broadcasters to spew poisonous talking points.
BUSINESS / Tech
Oct 31, 2021

A $2 billion Japanese startup aims to fix polarized news via an algorithm

SmartNews, which uses an algorithm to provide what it says is an unbiased, nonpartisan mix of information, is one of Japan's most valuable startups.
COMMENTARY / World
May 4, 2020

Where is the local news about COVID-19?

There's a paucity of accurate, practical community-level information about the pandemic.
Japan Times
JAPAN / Media / BIG IN JAPAN
Feb 22, 2020

Fake news rears its ugly head amid COVID-19 outbreak

Fake news times fake news is fake news squared — which is to say, it goes viral. It multiplies like a virus, which multiplies like fake news.
Japan Times
BUSINESS / Companies / Taking the Lead
Jul 15, 2018

NewsPicks founder Yusuke Umeda aims to lead business news into social media age

Five years ago, Yusuke Umeda was in search of a media industry business model strong enough to survive a difficult time in journalism.
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Apr 4, 2018

Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize

Rupert Murdoch ratcheted up the pressure on Britain to approve his $15 billion-plus bid for pay-TV group Sky by offering to sell or legally separate Sky News, aiming to head off objections the deal could give him too much political influence.
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Mar 9, 2018

False news 70% more likely to spread on Twitter, driven more by people than 'bots': study

False news stories spread much more quickly and widely on Twitter than truthful ones, an imbalance driven more by people than automated "bot" accounts, researchers said on Thursday.
BUSINESS / Tech
BUSINESS / Tech
May 1, 2023

AI chatbots have been used to create dozens of news content farms

Each of the sites analyzed published at least one article containing an error message commonly found in AI-generated text.
WORLD / Politics
WORLD / Politics
Apr 28, 2017

Moscow mad after Macron camp bars Russian media outlets over alleged fake news

Russia accused French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign team of discriminating against its media on Thursday, saying it had trampled on the freedom of the press by banning Russian news outlets from its events.
JAPAN / Media
JAPAN / Media
Nov 10, 2016

NewsPicks: Staying ahead of 'old media' with financial news focusing on tech trends

NewsPicks is a Japan-oriented financial news website focused on new technologies and IT, using corporate reporters to target young, tech-savvy readers.
WORLD
WORLD
Jul 1, 2014

Coulson faces retrial on News Corp. bribery charges

Andy Coulson, who will be sentenced this week over phone hacking, will be retried on bribery charges after a London jury failed to reach verdicts following an eight- month trial into wrongdoing at News Corp. tabloids.
Japan Times
ASIA PACIFIC / Crime & Legal
Dec 30, 2021

Hong Kong leader says Stand News arrests not aimed at media industry

The raid was the latest crackdown on media and dissent since China imposed a tough new national security law aimed at ending pro-democracy protests.
Canada has become ground zero for Facebook's battle with governments regarding laws that force internet giants to pay media companies for links to news published on their platforms.
WORLD / Politics
Apr 15, 2024

When Facebook blocks news, studies show the political risks that follow

The blocking of news links has led to changes in the way Canadian Facebook users engage with information about politics, two unpublished studies found.
Yoon Suk-yeol, then the 2022 presidential election candidate of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party, attends a news conference in Seoul in November 2021.
ASIA PACIFIC / Politics
Nov 10, 2023

President’s war against ‘fake news’ raises alarms in South Korea

Critics say South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is silencing journalists in the name of fighting disinformation.
The NewsBreak company logo adorns a sign at a corporate office building in Mountain View, California, on April 26
WORLD
Jun 6, 2024

Top news app in U.S. has Chinese origins and ‘writes fiction’ with AI

NewsBreak launched in the U.S. in 2015 as a subsidiary of Yidian, a Chinese news aggregation app.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. While some view artificial intelligence’s increasing integration into journalism as necessary, there are concerns about the ethics of such arrangements.
COMMENTARY / World
May 27, 2024

OpenAI is making journalism an offer it can’t refuse

While some view AI’s increasing integration into journalism as necessary, there are concerns about the ethics and transparency of such arrangements.
An AI-generated story about the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "psychiatrist" committing suicide has exploded online, prompting warnings from experts.
WORLD / Politics
Mar 11, 2024

Proliferating 'news' sites spew AI-generated fake stories

At least 739 AI-generated "news" sites in multiple languages operating with little to no human oversight have been identified in recent investigations.
While online influence campaigns are increasingly common as powerful people and governments around the world seek to manipulate public opinion, experts tracking such operations say China is one of the biggest sources of such drives alongside Russia and Iran.
ASIA PACIFIC / Politics
Feb 8, 2024

Chinese firm behind ‘news’ sites pushes pro-Beijing content globally, report says

Spread over websites in 30 countries, the propaganda material is interspersed with news aggregated from local news outlets and Chinese state media.
Japan accuses Google of violating antimonopoly law
