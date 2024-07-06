Struggling with low public support for his administration, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is poised to leverage diplomacy to turn his fortunes around ahead of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election, which is likely to take place in September.

Diplomacy is one of Kishida's strengths, but it remains unclear if his strategy will pay off, analysts say.

Kishida is scheduled to attend a NATO summit in Washington starting Tuesday. Japan has been invited to the meeting as one of the security alliance's four Asia-Pacific partners and Kishida will be attending the summit for the third straight year.