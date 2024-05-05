With Japan in the midst of the Golden Week holiday, volunteer activities are in full swing in areas hit by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Shortly after the 7.6-magnitude quake jolted the peninsula, people from outside the area were asked to refrain from taking part in disaster relief activities to avoid traffic congestion, with many roads heavily damaged by the temblor.

Disaster-ravaged areas have gradually become accessible again since then. Some volunteers have begun entering such areas with their own vehicles, prompting local governments to prepare for an influx of volunteers during the holiday period through Monday.