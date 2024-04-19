A police officer fired a shot at a car that accelerated toward him on a street in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on Friday morning, leaving the driver of the vehicle injured.

The driver, who identified himself as Riku Tanaka, 21, of Shibuya Ward, was hospitalized but is not in a life-threatening condition. The officer was unharmed.

The incident unfolded after police responded to a 6:30 a.m. emergency call from from a woman who said a verbal dispute had broken out, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.