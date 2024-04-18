The House of Representatives special committee on Thursday approved a bill aimed at boosting measures to tackle Japan's declining birthrate.

The bill is designed to expand child-rearing allowances, while calling for the introduction of a system to collect new fees on top of public medical insurance premiums to secure funds for enhanced measures combating the low birthrate.

The Children and Families Agency estimates that the average monthly fees will be ¥450 per person in fiscal 2028. Actual payments will differ depending on the type of insurance program and annual income.