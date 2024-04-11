Japan's ruling and opposition parties are set to start full-scale talks as early as around the Golden Week holiday period from late April to early May on measures to address the shrinking number of imperial family members.

Opposition parties and Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, have already compiled their own views on the matter. The LDP is seen formulating its opinion by the end of this month.

Fukushiro Nukaga, speaker of the House of Representatives, has repeatedly voiced eagerness about holding dialogue among political parties on measures to ensure stable imperial succession. "We hope to launch (the talks) around the Golden Week holiday period," he said Tuesday.