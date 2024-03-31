Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering punishing some members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party involved in a political funds scandal by recommending that they leave the party, according to informed sources.

The recommendation, the second harshest of the eight penalties under the party's disciplinary rules, is likely to be issued to some former executives of the faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the center of the scandal.

Kishida initially considered punishing them by not giving them LDP endorsements as election candidates, the fourth-harshest penalty, but is tilting toward tougher measures in view of reactions from inside and outside the party, the sources said Saturday.