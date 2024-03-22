The only general bookstore in disaster-hit Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, reopened at a temporary location on Thursday, after experiencing severe damage from an earthquake on Jan. 1 that shook the Noto Peninsula.

Iroha Bookstore, which has a 75-year history, is not set to reopen at its original location for another 18 months, but its owner, Hisashi Yagi, 83, is enthusiastic and eager to rally local support by reopening nearby, with the aim of fostering community resilience.

The earthquake struck while the store was open on New Year's Day. Customers and employees were safe, but the entrance of the store, which was also the Yagi family home, collapsed, forcing the family to evacuate.