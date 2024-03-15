The Internet Hotline Center made requests to internet service providers to remove a total of 3,379 online postings of crime-related information in 2023, with some 90% of these consisting of recruitment ads for yami baito, or “dark part-time jobs,” the agency said.

Yami baito refers to illegal work that offers extremely high compensation and solicits individuals to commit specific acts, such as transporting or receiving money obtained through fraud.

The number of deletion requests, which the National Police Agency compiled and forwarded to the hotline center for further action, surged in the second half of last year; only 148 requests were made in the first half, before information on yami baito became subject to deletion from the internet.