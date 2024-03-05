The Philippine Coast Guard said one of its ships was damaged Tuesday in a collision with a China Coast Guard vessel during a resupply mission to Filipino troops on a remote outpost in the South China Sea.

The incident is the latest in waters around Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, where the countries have contesting maritime claims.

Chinese coast guard and other vessels undertook "dangerous maneuvers and blocking," leading to a collision that resulted in "minor structural damage to the PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) vessel," Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela wrote in a post on social media platform X.