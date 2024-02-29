The United States and Britain on Wednesday criticized the Hong Kong government over a proposed new national security law, saying it would curtail freedoms in the finance hub.

Massive pro-democracy protests rocked Hong Kong in 2019, bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the streets to call for greater freedoms.

In response, Beijing imposed a national security law to punish four major crimes — secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces — with sentences ranging up to life in prison.