The Ishikawa Prefectural Government announced on Monday that it plans to establish temporary accommodations at Noto Airport in the northern part of Noto Peninsula to support those working on the recovery of areas hit by the New Year’s Day quake.

A capsule hotel with 82 rooms, capable of accommodating up to 134 people, will be erected near the airport terminal facilities and be ready to accept guests by the end of March, offering respite for local government employees, volunteers, medical and welfare workers, and others engaged in relief efforts.

"Hotels and inns were severely damaged. It is imperative to secure a place to stay as aid workers are unable to fully engage in their activities,” Ishikawa Gov. Hiroshi Hase said.