Israel's army pressed on Sunday with its campaign in southern Gaza to destroy Hamas as prospects dimmed for a cease-fire in the more than four-month-old war.

A total of 127 people died in 24 hours, Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry said, as the main battlefront edged closer to far-southern Rafah, where 1.4 million Palestinians live in crowded shelters and tent camps.

Israel's top ally the United States signaled it would veto the latest push for a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, as Washington instead favors a temporary truce and hostage release deal.